Critical Analysis: Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) and Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA)

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) and Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Genmab A/S and Processa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S N/A N/A N/A Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A -32.54% -25.20%

This table compares Genmab A/S and Processa Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S $359.31 million 35.09 $167.62 million N/A N/A Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$3.77 million N/A N/A

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Processa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Genmab A/S and Processa Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Processa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Genmab A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Processa Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Its products under development include Ofatumumab to treat CLL and multiple sclerosis; Daratumumab to treat MM, natural killer/T-cell lymphoma, and amyloidosis; Tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; HuMax-AXL-ADC, and HexaBody-DR5/DR5 for treating solid cancers; and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. The company's products under development also comprise Teprotumumab for the treatment of Graves' orbitopathy; Camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301) to treat lymphoma, solid tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); HuMax-IL8 (BMS-986253) for treating advanced cancers; JNJ-61186372 for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer; JNJ-63709178 to treat AML; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 for MM; and Lu AF82422 for treating Parkinson's disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs, including naked, bispecific, and immune effector function enhanced antibodies. The company has commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate; and research collaboration and license agreement with Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH to research and develop next-generation bispecific immunotherapies for treating multiple cancer indications. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug products for the unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is PCS-499, an oral tablet for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica and radiation-induced fibrosis in head and neck cancer patients. The company is based in Hanover, Maryland.

