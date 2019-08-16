Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,019,500 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 2,210,500 shares. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.
In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,542. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $432.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.04 and a current ratio of 18.04.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.45% and a negative net margin of 1,303.31%. Equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.
Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.