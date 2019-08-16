Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,019,500 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 2,210,500 shares. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,614,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 675,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 154,450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,768.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 52,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,263,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,542. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $432.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.04 and a current ratio of 18.04.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.45% and a negative net margin of 1,303.31%. Equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

