CREDIT (CREDIT) Trading 26.3% Lower Over Last Week

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 33.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $52,775.00 and approximately $39,502.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000520 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 5,224% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,129,300,411 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.