Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BAP. ValuEngine cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.00.

Shares of Credicorp stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.25. The stock had a trading volume of 568,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,797. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $200.34 and a 1 year high of $252.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

