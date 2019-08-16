CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.90. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 17,254 shares.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 528,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 469,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.