Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CVET. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Covetrus in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.59.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.