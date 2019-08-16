CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.15, for a total value of $176,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $261,240.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 66 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $5,346.00.

On Friday, June 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,566 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $458,694.06.

On Tuesday, June 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $222,780.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.61. 240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,461. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $93.96.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 8.12%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

