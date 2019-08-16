Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Correvio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Correvio Pharma alerts:

Shares of Correvio Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,560. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21. The company has a market cap of $84.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.43. Correvio Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 375.42% and a negative net margin of 58.25%. The business had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Correvio Pharma will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORV. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Correvio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Correvio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 40,815 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 130,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Correvio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Correvio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.