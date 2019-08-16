Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 375.42% and a negative net margin of 58.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 million.

Shares of CORV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,560. Correvio Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $84.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21.

CORV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Correvio Pharma in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 177.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 40,815 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 45.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 29.8% during the first quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 130,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

