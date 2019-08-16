Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Corning were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 target price on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,207,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $27.63. 182,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,741,531. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.