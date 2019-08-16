Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 82,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 6.9% in the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 34,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 21.7% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,207,526.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 163,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $36.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

