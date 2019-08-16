Cormark Lowers Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) to Market Perform

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$48.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$55.00. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s current price.

WEED has been the subject of several other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$85.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$64.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Alliance Global Partners set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.91.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up C$1.34 on Friday, hitting C$37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,172. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$34.36 and a twelve month high of C$76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Anthony Nicholas Zekulin sold 166,666 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.85, for a total transaction of C$8,808,648.10. Also, Director Bruce Linton sold 166,667 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.92, for a total transaction of C$8,654,067.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 422,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,924,256.81. Insiders sold a total of 433,333 shares of company stock valued at $22,639,985 over the last three months.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

