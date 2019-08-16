CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Trading Up 5.6%

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.42, approximately 609,823 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 490,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPLG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CorePoint Lodging from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $632.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.19 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. CorePoint Lodging’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 160,661 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

