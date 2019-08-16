Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.55.

Several research analysts have commented on CLB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett acquired 1,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Core Laboratories by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,272,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,541,000 after purchasing an additional 718,280 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 2,062.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 720,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 687,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,251,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,308,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,690,000 after purchasing an additional 377,223 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,923,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLB traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.74. 28,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $122.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $169.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

