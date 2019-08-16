Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Update

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,012,700 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 1,100,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Debest acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.47 per share, with a total value of $69,072.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,675. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Pumphrey acquired 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,570 shares of company stock worth $295,498. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Cooper-Standard from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Cooper-Standard from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cooper-Standard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper-Standard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of CPS stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,985. The company has a market cap of $565.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $144.16.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.80). Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $764.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Cooper-Standard’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper-Standard will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

