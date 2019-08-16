Content Neutrality Network Price Tops $0.0001 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Content Neutrality Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, HADAX, UEX and ABCC. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $5.24 million and $475,839.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00270228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.01340353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00022780 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00095542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

Content Neutrality Network Token Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, IDEX, CoinEx, ABCC, UEX, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

