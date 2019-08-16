Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.44% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 115,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000.

In related news, CFO Mark E. Patten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $299,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.86. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,473. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $65.71.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

