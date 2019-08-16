Consensus (SEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $220.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. Consensus has a market capitalization of $707,696.00 and approximately $220.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. Over the last week, Consensus has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00028215 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002402 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00147052 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003989 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,359.14 or 0.99845471 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000446 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00029990 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,627,253,128 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

