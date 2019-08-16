ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,233,717 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $136,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $195,526,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.0% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,740,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $169,248,000 after purchasing an additional 754,411 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $43,418,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 312.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 883,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $53,871,000 after purchasing an additional 668,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $940,354,000 after purchasing an additional 659,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.85.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.48. 282,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,259,203. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

