Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Buys 1,941,101 Shares

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,941,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $12,753,033.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
CNDT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. 4,626,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,906. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conduent Inc has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.
Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 35.30%. Conduent’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CNDT. Citigroup lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cross Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Conduent from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.69.
About Conduent
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.
