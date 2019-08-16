Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Buys 1,941,101 Shares

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,941,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $12,753,033.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CNDT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. 4,626,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,906. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conduent Inc has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 35.30%. Conduent’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 1,014.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNDT. Citigroup lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cross Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Conduent from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

