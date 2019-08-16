Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Short Interest Down 6.6% in July

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 866,600 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 928,100 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNCE shares. Mizuho set a $23.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Peter Barton Hutt sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $36,487.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,098.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 386,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $4,133,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,523,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 49.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 2,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $244.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,303.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

