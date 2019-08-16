Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Position Boosted by Somerset Capital Management LLP

Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,466 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA comprises approximately 4.6% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Somerset Capital Management LLP owned about 0.50% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $20,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BVN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,686. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

