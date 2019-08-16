Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,112,300 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 28,011,000 shares. Currently, 23.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

CYH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price objective on Community Health Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.68.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 1,061,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,771. The stock has a market cap of $267.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.43. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,408. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 159,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,062.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,430. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,224 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 36,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

