Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Communications Systems manufactures and markets connectors and wiring devices for voice, data and video communications under the Suttle brand name in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures a line of high performance fiber-optic connectors, interconnect devices and fiber cable assemblies for the telecommunications, computer and electronics markets. The company has several manufacturing plants in the United States and abroad. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Communications Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on shares of Communications Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ JCS opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. Communications Systems has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Communications Systems during the second quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Communications Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Communications Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Communications Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 529,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Communications Systems during the first quarter worth $46,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

