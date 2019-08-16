Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Shares of CL stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

In related news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 44,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $3,165,057.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,785 shares of company stock valued at $39,141,695 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.