CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. CNH Industrial also posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $8.81. 947,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,153. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.34. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $12.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,958,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,891,000 after buying an additional 2,171,494 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 238,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 690,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 211,710 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 168,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.