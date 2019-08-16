Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock Price Up 7.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.60, approximately 5,473,951 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 2,165,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Specifically, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $25,401.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thorlef Spickschen acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,232.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,684.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,452 shares of company stock worth $36,261 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim lowered Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $306.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.57). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 372.68% and a negative net margin of 332.18%. The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,512,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

