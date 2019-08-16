CloakCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,699.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.17 million and $8,699.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002112 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Cryptopia, Binance and YoBit. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003536 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000999 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00053228 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,326,037 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Livecoin, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

