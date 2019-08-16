Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.79.

CLSD opened at $1.16 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 113,046 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

