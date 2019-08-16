Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Up 7.4% in July

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 841,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 783,200 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

CLAR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 109,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,832. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 6,271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Clarus during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. BidaskClub raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Clarus in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

