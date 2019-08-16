C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) Trading 5.5% Higher

C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.52, 458,703 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 931,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C&J Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $624.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.37.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $501.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.43 million. C&J Energy Services had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that C&J Energy Services Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CJ. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000.

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

