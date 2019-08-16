Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Update

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 217,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,814. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.55. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.52.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Sell-side analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

