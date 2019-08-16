CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Insider Robert C. Rubino Purchases 6,930 Shares

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) insider Robert C. Rubino acquired 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.22 per share, with a total value of $299,514.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,393.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CIT traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $42.22. 8,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,670. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.21 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.02%. CIT Group’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,535,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,298,000 after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,207,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,958,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,631,000 after acquiring an additional 223,475 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 841.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,463,000 after acquiring an additional 909,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 64,187 shares during the last quarter.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

