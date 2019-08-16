Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nomura lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.24.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,276,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,434,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other news, Director Wesley G. Bush bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

