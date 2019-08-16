Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 930,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,509 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 5.7% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $50,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 143,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 229,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,755,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 50,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.24.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

