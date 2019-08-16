Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.64). Cidara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cidara Therapeutics.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush cut Cidara Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC set a $10.00 price target on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 37,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,142. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 291,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 564,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 81,956 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 88,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 214,010 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.