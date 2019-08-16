CIBC Trims Interfor (TSE:IFP) Target Price to C$16.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Interfor from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Interfor from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.20.

IFP stock opened at C$12.06 on Tuesday. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$10.91 and a 1 year high of C$24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.34. The firm has a market cap of $811.74 million and a P/E ratio of -71.36.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

