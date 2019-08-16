CIBC Raises Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CSH.UN. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.46.

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$14.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 167.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.01. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$13.42 and a 12 month high of C$15.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 681.82%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

