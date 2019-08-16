CIBC Begins Coverage on Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA)

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MDLA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Get Medallia alerts:

Medallia stock opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. Medallia has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 1,765,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $34,470,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.