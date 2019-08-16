China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.05, approximately 125,911 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 72,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Customer Relations Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Customer Relations Centers stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of China Customer Relations Centers at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRC)

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

