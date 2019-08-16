Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,085,000 after acquiring an additional 166,952 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,439,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,737 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12,204.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,312 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 33.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,139,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,220,000 after acquiring an additional 530,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,889 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,850 shares of company stock worth $6,704,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $116.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.41.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

