Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Director Laurence B. Mindel Buys 2,500 Shares

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Director Laurence B. Mindel acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CAKE stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. 11,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,429. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.16 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,709,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 374,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 26,040 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 129.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 22,465 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 327.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 349,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,272,000 after purchasing an additional 267,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

