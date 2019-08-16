Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Director Carey Chen Acquires 3,403 Shares

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Director Carey Chen purchased 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.73 per share, for a total transaction of $203,261.19. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $328,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.99. 4,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average is $80.73. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.88 and a 52 week high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.35 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

