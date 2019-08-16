Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 130.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 54,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 411,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 119,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 205,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444,798. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.