ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ECOM. First Analysis downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.02 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.76.

NYSE ECOM traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 0.21. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.71 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 96,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 404.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

