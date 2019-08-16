Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. Cesca Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.00% and a negative net margin of 98.84%.

KOOL opened at $2.80 on Friday. Cesca Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Cesca Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

