CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$3.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CEU. Raymond James raised CES Energy Solutions from a neutral rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.08.

CEU stock opened at C$1.81 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.68 and a twelve month high of C$5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.70. The firm has a market cap of $504.96 million and a PE ratio of 13.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

