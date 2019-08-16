CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Receives C$4.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CEU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:CEU traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,500. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.68 and a 1 year high of C$5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.96 million and a PE ratio of 14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

