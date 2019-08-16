CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Downgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

CHH opened at C$0.14 on Monday. CENTRIC HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83.

CENTRIC HEALTH Company Profile

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

