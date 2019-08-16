CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Downgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
CHH opened at C$0.14 on Monday. CENTRIC HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83.
CENTRIC HEALTH Company Profile
