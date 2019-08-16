Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Senior Officer Dennis Kwong Sells 40,000 Shares

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.06, for a total transaction of C$482,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$444,688.38.

Shares of TSE CG traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,254. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.76 and a 1 year high of C$12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.93.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

